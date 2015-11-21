Slaves postpone November UK tour dates

Slaves have postponed all of their November tour dates as Isaac Holman recovers from a shoulder injury.

The drummer and vocalist dislocated his shoulder during the British punk rock duo’s recent gig in Norwich. The November shows have been moved to new dates in January, but Slaves say their December shows will go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, an appearance set for November 25 at Wolverhampton’s Wolfrun Hall has been cancelled due to refurbishments taking place at the venue.

Holman says: “As some of you may know I dislocated my shoulder whilst performing the other night. I went to hospital and they put it back in for me but I am now in a sling and do not have much mobility in my arm.

“The doctor said I can’t drum for the next few weeks or there is a good chance it will come out again and cause some serious long-term damage. Therefore, we are going to have to pull out of the remaining shows of our November UK tour and they will be rescheduled to the dates below in January.

“All your tickets will still be valid and we will all have a very nice time together, just not yet. I’m very sorry. Totally gutted but I guess shit happens doesn’t it.”

Slaves released their debut album Are You Satisfied? this year.

Dec 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 16: Birmingham O2 Institute

Dec 17: London O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 18: Tunbridge Wells Assembly Rooms

Jan 10: Leeds O2 Academy

Jan 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Jan 12: Liverpool O2 Academy

Jan 14: London O2 Forum

Jan 15: Manchester O2 Ritz

Jan 16: Manchester O2 Ritz

