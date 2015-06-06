Slash trails live DVD

Slash has released a trailer for his upcoming live DVD, set for launch on June 16 following his appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Live At The Roxy 25.9.14 features his band Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, who delivered a 17-song set at the West Hollywood venue. Their performance of Bent To Fly was released in April.

Slash tells Classic Rock: “We did four club gigs for the release of the album and we recorded the one at the Roxy. The DVD really captures the energy and the chaos that comes with that gritty kind of gig.”

He plays Download on June 14 as part of a European festival tour:

Jun 06: Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 08: Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jun 12: Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 14: Download, UK

Jun 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 17: Luxembourg Rockhal, Germany

Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 24: Fiera Arena, Italy

Jun 26: Salata Open Air, Greece

Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania

Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria

Jul 01: Volt Festival, Hungary

Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria

Jul 04: Geneva Arene Geneve, Switzerland

Jul 05: Nice Theatre de Verdure, France

Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain

Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain

Jul 10: Musilac, France

Tracklist

Ghost Nightrain Back From Cali You Could Be Mine Rocket Queen Bent To Fly Starlight You’re A Lie World On Fire Anastasia Sweet Child O’ Mine Slither Paradise City

Additional tracks