Slash trails live DVD

Slash has released a trailer for his upcoming live DVD, set for launch on June 16 following his appearance at this year’s Download festival.
Live At The Roxy 25.9.14 features his band Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators, who delivered a 17-song set at the West Hollywood venue. Their performance of Bent To Fly was released in April.
Slash tells Classic Rock: “We did four club gigs for the release of the album and we recorded the one at the Roxy. The DVD really captures the energy and the chaos that comes with that gritty kind of gig.”
He plays Download on June 14 as part of a European festival tour:
Jun 06: Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 07: Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 08: Zitadelle Spandau, Germany
Jun 12: Pinkpop, Netherlands
Jun 14: Download, UK
Jun 16: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Jun 17: Luxembourg Rockhal, Germany
Jun 19: Graspop, Belgium
Jun 20: Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Rock In Roma, Italy
Jun 24: Fiera Arena, Italy
Jun 26: Salata Open Air, Greece
Jun 28: Bucharest Arnele Romane, Romania
Jun 29: Sofia Hristo Bostev Hall, Bulgaria
Jul 01: Volt Festival, Hungary
Jul 02: Vienna Castle Clam, Austria
Jul 04: Geneva Arene Geneve, Switzerland
Jul 05: Nice Theatre de Verdure, France
Jul 07: Madrid Barclaycard Arena, Spain
Jul 08: Barcelona Sant Jordi, Spain
Jul 10: Musilac, France
Tracklist
Ghost
Nightrain
Back From Cali
You Could Be Mine
Rocket Queen
Bent To Fly
Starlight
You’re A Lie
World On Fire
Anastasia
Sweet Child O’ Mine
Slither
Paradise City
Additional tracks
Stone Blind
You’re Crazy
Wicked Stone
30 Years To Life