Slash meets up with Steven Adler at John 5 gig

Slash has posted a picture of himself meeting up with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler.

The pair met over the weekend at the John 5 And The Creatures concert at the Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood, California. After the show, the picture was taken, with Rob Zombie and John 5 also in the snap.

Slash says on Instagram: “At the John 5 gig at Whisky last night. Good times!”

Adler hooked up with with Slash, Axl Rose and Duff McKagan for two shows with Guns N’ Roses in 2016 and in February told Mitch Lafon that he was actually due to have a bigger role in the reunion – until he was sidelined by injury.

Adler said: “Once I found out the reunion was probably gonna happen, I was, like, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be ready and on top of it.’ And then second rehearsal, I hurt my back and I had to have a minor surgery.

“I had a pinched nerve and within an hour, I was out of the hospital and I was all better. I thought they were going to let me come back but it didn’t happen.”

But he reflected: “I got some closure and I’m thankful I got to do what I did. I love those guys.”

Adler was last week confirmed for the 21st Rock And Roll Fantasy Camp which will be held in Hollywood between June 29 and July 2. Other artists to take part include Heart’s Nancy Wilson and ex David Lee Roth band drummer Gregg Bissonette.

