Slash announces new album Living The Dream

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have announced that their new album Living The Dream will be released on September 21 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records (in partnership with Roadrunner Records).
Living The Dream is Slash's fourth solo album, and the fourth to feature Myles Kennedy on vocals, alongside drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns, and guitarist Frank Sidoris.
The band have also announced a month-long tour of the United States, filling the gap between Guns N' Roses' European and southern hemisphere legs of their Not In This Lifetime tour.
Slash 2018 USA tour dates
13 Sep: Los Angeles, CA, Whisky A Go Go
15 Sep: Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
16 Sep: Del Mar, CA, KAABOO Music Festival
18 Sep: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
19 Sep: Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
21 Sep: Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove Margaritaville
22 Sep: Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino
24 Sep: Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
26 Sep: Houston, TX, House Of Blues
28 Sep: Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival
29 Sep: New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Resort
01 Oct: Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater
02 Oct: Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring
04 Oct: Rama, ON, Casino Rama
05 Oct: New York, NY, Pier 17 @ South Street Seaport
06 Oct: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun - Wolf's Den
09 Oct: Huntington, NY, The Paramount
10 Oct: Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory
11 Oct: Boston, MA, House Of Blues
14 Oct: Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival