Slash announces new album Living The Dream

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have announced that their new album Living The Dream will be released on September 21 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records (in partnership with Roadrunner Records).

Living The Dream is Slash's fourth solo album, and the fourth to feature Myles Kennedy on vocals, alongside drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns, and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The band have also announced a month-long tour of the United States, filling the gap between Guns N' Roses' European and southern hemisphere legs of their Not In This Lifetime tour.

13 Sep: Los Angeles, CA, Whisky A Go Go

15 Sep: Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren

16 Sep: Del Mar, CA, KAABOO Music Festival

18 Sep: Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot

19 Sep: Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium

21 Sep: Tulsa, OK, Paradise Cove Margaritaville

22 Sep: Thackerville, OK, WinStar World Casino

24 Sep: Austin, TX, Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

26 Sep: Houston, TX, House Of Blues

28 Sep: Louisville, KY, Louder Than Life Festival

29 Sep: New Buffalo, MI, Four Winds Casino Resort

01 Oct: Montclair, NJ, Wellmont Theater

02 Oct: Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring

04 Oct: Rama, ON, Casino Rama

05 Oct: New York, NY, Pier 17 @ South Street Seaport

06 Oct: Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun - Wolf's Den

09 Oct: Huntington, NY, The Paramount

10 Oct: Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory

11 Oct: Boston, MA, House Of Blues

14 Oct: Sacramento, CA, Aftershock Festival