The 5 best Guns N' Roses songs, chosen by Bullet For My Valentine

There’s no doubt about it, Guns N’ Roses are one of the biggest and baddest bands to have ever existed. The partnership of Axl Rose and Slash has created some of the most infectious and fun anthems in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, inspiring countless would-be rockstars to pick up guitars or scream like a banshee.

One man who found himself in awe of Guns’ penchant for a solo was Bullet For My Valentine’s bassist/vocalist Jamie Mathias. Both bands are playing this year’s Download festival, so we thought it right to as Bullet’s resident GnR superfan to pick his favourite Guns N’ Roses songs of all time. Welcome to the list, baby!

Estranged

“This has to be in my top five – it’s such an epic and inspiring song. I remember being mesmerised watching the video and loving how experimental the song was, it just takes you on a crazy musical journey. It was also probably the first song I heard that was over six minutes long.”

Sweet Child O’ Mine

“It’s an obvious choice, but it was the first song I heard that made me want to pick up a guitar and be in a band. Hearing the solo for the first time blew me away and it was the first solo I actually learned on guitar too! The intro and song is so unique and you can’t deny that it’s probably one of the best rock songs ever written.”

Garden Of Eden

“This song always stuck out to me, especially coming from the Use Your Illusion records where they experimented with different styles and instruments with these massive songs. This one just takes it back to the old-school ballsy punk-rock vibe. It’s definitely got that Appetite… vibe to it. I also love the video to this as it was just shot with one camera in one take with the band killing it… badass!”

It’s So Easy

“Another classic from Appetite For Destruction. I love the intro riff with Duff’s bass line and how dangerous and sleazy sounding it is when it kicks in. When I first heard it I thought it was a different singer, with the way Axl sings it in his lower register.”

Paradise City

“Another obvious choice but it’s probably the party song of all party songs. The groove, solos and vocals just make it a timeless classic. I remember watching live footage from Donington 1988 where the crowd just absolutely loses their minds. Another moment that made me want to be in a band.”

Guns N’ Roses headline the Saturday of Download festival this June, while Bullet For My Valentine play the main stage on the Friday.

Find everything you need to know about this year’s Download Festival, including tickets and the latest lineup details.

