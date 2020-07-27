Slash, Airbourne, Dee Snider and more unite to honour AC/DC’s Back In Black

Stars from the music world have gathered to mark the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s Back In Black album.

Back In Black 40th Anniversary: A Virtual Celebration was broadcast on Friday evening and saw artists pay tribute to the classic album which officially turned 40 on Saturday.

The full 1hr 30min stream can now be watched any time you like thanks to a collaboration between Consequence Of Sound and Gibson, with Jared James Nichols hosting the whole event.

The stream featured artists including Slash, former Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach, Cherie Currie, REO Speedwagon's Dave Amato, Orianthi, Alice In Chains’ William DuVall, Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton, Anthrax’s Frank Bello, Black Stone Cherry and more talk about the impact Back In Black had on them.

Slash said: “The first time I ever heard it was at my friend's house and this was a crucial point in rock’n’roll at that time, because all my favourite bands had either disbanded or members had died.

“There was a lot of new music, but nothing really turned me on that much. I was familiar with Highway To Hell and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap but I didn't know Bon Scott had died, I didn't know they had a new singer.

“Then all of a sudden Back In Black came out, and it was like a battle cry for rock’n’roll and heavy metal at that time. It was a killer record from start to finish."

The stream also features other extras, including Trivium’s Matt Heafy playing an acoustic version of Hells Bells, while Airbourne’s Joel O’Keefe teaches fans how to play Shoot To Thrill.

Classic Rock magazine recently launched the new podcast series The 20 Million Club, with the first episode dedicated to Back In Black.

The 20 Million Club by Classic Rock magazine can be listened to right now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss and episode.