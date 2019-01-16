Slam Dunk festival add another 10 bands to 2019 bill

Organisers of the UK’s Slam Dunk festival have added a further 10 artists to the 2019 bill.

It was previously announced that bands including Bullet For My Valentine, New Found Glory, Glassjaw, Simple Plan, The Menzingers, Waterparks, Story Of The Year, Gallows, Mad Caddies, The Get Up Kids, Saves The Day, Silverstein and Turnstile would play, while NOFX would bring their Punk In Drublic festival to the event.

Now it’s been announced that Milk Teeth, Atreyu, WSTR, Real Friends, Seaway, Pagan and The Word Alive will play, while The Bronx, Cancer Bats and Angel Du$t have been confirmed for the Impericon Stage.

Cancer Bats say: “Let me tell you this, planet Earth – I’m not gonna even pretend to hide how freakin’ pumped we are to be playing a stage packed with all of our best homies all day.

“This lineup is the sickest Space Jam of a Slam Dunk lineup since Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny teamed up to save the universe!”

The Bronx add: “We are super-stoked to be back on the court for Slam Dunk 19! Make no mistake, we are going to fuck shit up.”

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on May 25 at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, with Slam Dunk South happening the following day at Hatfield Park, Hatfield.

Further artists will be announced in due course. Keep your eyes peeled on the official festival website.