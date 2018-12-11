NOFX to bring their Punk In Drublic festival to Slam Dunk 2019

Organisers of the UK's Slam Dunk Festival have announced that NOFX will be bringing their Punk In Drublic tour to the UK for the very first time as part of next year's festival.

Having made its debut in the US earlier this year, Fat Mike's Punk In Drublic 'music and craft beer festival' aims to "bring some of the most iconic and beloved punk bands under one roof for truly special shows," and will take up its own stage at Slam Dunk next year.

US punk rock mainstays Bad Religion will be joining NOFX at the top of the stage's bill, with Less Than Jake, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, The Interrupters, Millencolin and The Bombpops all also confirmed to be performing.

All Time Low were previously confirmed as the festival's first headliners, with frontman Alex Gaskarth saying: “There’s been a bit of an An Time Low drought in the UK recently, so we thought it best to come back and tear shit up with some rad bands. Bring your life jackets.”

Along with the Punk In Drublic stage, they’ll be joined by Bullet For My Valentine, New Found Glory, glassjaw, Simple Plan, The Menzingers, Waterparks, Story Of The Year, Gallows, Mad Caddies, The Get Up Kids, Saves The Day, Silverstein, Turnstile and more.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on May 25, 2019, at Temple Newsam Park in Leeds, with Slam Dunk South happening the following day at Hatfield Park, Hatfield.

Further artists will be announced in due course. Keep your eyes peeled on the official festival website.