Slade's live career to be celebrated with new box set

The All The World Is A Stage 5CD box set will feature Slade Alive! and Slade On Stage along with three previously unreleased live shows

Slade: All The World Is A Stage
Slade's live shows will be celebrated later this year with a new box set titled All The World Is A Stage.

The 5CD collection will be released on September 9 through BMG and along with the previously released Slade Alive! and Slade On Stage, the collection will also contain three previously unreleased shows.

First up is a performance recorded at The New Victoria on April 24, 1975, which was captured before Slade embarked on their UK tour in support of their Slade In Flame film 

Next is a show from June 26, 1980, which was recorded at the Hucknall Miner's Welfare Club and contains favourites such as Gudbuy T’Jane and We’ll Bring The House Down.

Rounding out the package is their full set from the Reading Festival in 1980, where Slade replaced Ozzy Osbourne on the bill at the last minute. The performance in front of 80,000 people was instrumental at resurrecting the band's career at the start of the decade.

All The World's A Stage will also include a 16-page booklet and presented in a clam-shell box. Find the full tracklist below.

Slade: All The World Is A Stage

Slade: All The World Is A Stage

Live At The New Victoria
1. Them Kinda Monkeys Can't Swing
2. The Bangin' Man
3. Gudbuy T'Jane
4. Far Far Away
5. Thanks For The Memory (Wham Bam Thank You Mam)
6. How Does It Feel
7. Just A Little Bit
8. Everyday
9. OK Yesterday Was Yesterday
10. Raining In My Champagne
11. Let The Good Times Roll
12. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

Live At The Hucknall Miner's Welfare Club
1. Dizzy Mamma
2. Night Starvation
3. Take Me Bak 'Ome
4. Wheels Ain't Coming Down
5. Lemme Love Into Ya
6. Everyday
7. Somethin' Else
8. Purple Haze
9. Pistol Packin' Mama
10. Keep A Rollin'
11. When I'm Dancin' I Ain't Fightin'
12. Gudbuy T'Jane
13. Get Down And Get With It
14. You'll Never Walk Alone
15. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
16. Merry Xmas Everybody
17. I'm A Rocker
18. Born To Be Wild

Slade Alive!
1. Hear Me Calling
2. In Like A Shot From My Gun
3. Darling Be Home Soon
4. Know Who You Are
5. Keep On Rocking
6. Get Down And Get With It
7. Born To Be Wild

Slade On Stage
1. Rock 'n' Roll Preacher
2. When I'm Dancin' I Ain't Fightin'
3. Take Me Bak 'Ome
4. Everyday
5. Lock Up Your Daughters
6. We'll Bring The House Down
7. A Night To Remember
8. Gudbuy T'Jane
9. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
10. You'll Never Walk Alone

 Alive! At Reading
1. Take Me Bak 'Ome
2. When I'm Dancin' I Ain't Fightin'
3. Wheels Ain't Coming Down
4. Somethin' Else Medley
5. Bass & Violin Medley
6. You'll Never Walk Alone
7. Mama Weer All Crazee Now
8. Get Down And Get With It
9. Merry Xmas Everybody
10. Cum On Feel The Noize
11. Born To Be Wild

