Slade box set celebrates the 70s

A multi-format box set featuring Slade’s early to mid-70s material is to be released on October 16 via Salvo Music.

When Slade Rocked The World: 1971-1975 features vinyl editions of Slade Alive!, Slayed?, Old New Borrowed And Blue and Slade In Flame. In addition, the package comes bundled with four double-sided singles, an interview flexidisc and two CDs containing material from the four vinyl releases.

Also included is a 10-inch hardback book featuring reviews, features and memorabilia, along with a copy of George Tremlett’s 1975 book The Slade Story.

The deluxe set is available to pre-order via PledgeMusic, although it’s not open to those living in North America or Japan due to licensing restrictions. Two packages are available to pre-order, including a limited-edition pack which comes with a set of eight Slade In Flame cards.

When Slade Rocked The World: 1971-1975 tracklist

Vinyl

Slade Alive!

Hear Me Calling In Like A Shot From My Gun Darling Be Home Soon Know Who You Are Keep On Rocking Get Down With It Born To Be Wild

Slayed?

How D’You Ride The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazee Look At Last Nite I Won’t Let It ‘Appen Agen Move Over Gudbuy T’Jane Gudbuy Gudbuy Mama Weer All Crazee Now I Don’ Mind Let The Good Times Roll Feel So Fine

Old, New, Borrowed And Blue

Just Want A Little Bit When The Lights Are Out My Town Find Yourself A Rainbow Miles Out To Sea We’re Really Gonna Raise The Roof Do We Still Do It How Can It Be Don’t Blame Me My Friend Stan Everyday Good Time Gals

Slade In Flame

How Does It Feel Them Kinda Monkeys Can’t Swing So Far So Good Summer Song (Wishing You Were Here) O.K. Yesterday Was Yesterday Far Far Away This Girl Lay It Down Heaven Knows Standin’ On The Corner

Singles

Coz I Love You / Look Wot You Dun Take Me Bak ‘Ome / Cum On Feel The Noize Skweeze Me Pleeze Me / Merry Xmas Everybody The Bangin’ Man / Thanks For The Memory

