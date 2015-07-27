Slade box set celebrates the 70s

A multi-format box set featuring Slade’s early to mid-70s material is to be released on October 16 via Salvo Music.
When Slade Rocked The World: 1971-1975 features vinyl editions of Slade Alive!, Slayed?, Old New Borrowed And Blue and Slade In Flame. In addition, the package comes bundled with four double-sided singles, an interview flexidisc and two CDs containing material from the four vinyl releases.
Also included is a 10-inch hardback book featuring reviews, features and memorabilia, along with a copy of George Tremlett’s 1975 book The Slade Story.
The deluxe set is available to pre-order via PledgeMusic, although it’s not open to those living in North America or Japan due to licensing restrictions. Two packages are available to pre-order, including a limited-edition pack which comes with a set of eight Slade In Flame cards.
When Slade Rocked The World: 1971-1975 tracklist
Vinyl
Slade Alive!
Hear Me Calling
In Like A Shot From My Gun
Darling Be Home Soon
Know Who You Are
Keep On Rocking
Get Down With It
Born To Be Wild
Slayed?
How D’You Ride
The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazee
Look At Last Nite
I Won’t Let It ‘Appen Agen
Move Over
Gudbuy T’Jane
Gudbuy Gudbuy
Mama Weer All Crazee Now
I Don’ Mind
Let The Good Times Roll
Feel So Fine
Old, New, Borrowed And Blue
Just Want A Little Bit
When The Lights Are Out
My Town
Find Yourself A Rainbow
Miles Out To Sea
We’re Really Gonna Raise The Roof
Do We Still Do It
How Can It Be
Don’t Blame Me
My Friend Stan
Everyday
Good Time Gals
Slade In Flame
How Does It Feel
Them Kinda Monkeys Can’t Swing
So Far So Good
Summer Song (Wishing You Were Here)
O.K. Yesterday Was Yesterday
Far Far Away
This Girl
Lay It Down
Heaven Knows
Standin’ On The Corner
Singles
Coz I Love You / Look Wot You Dun
Take Me Bak ‘Ome / Cum On Feel The Noize
Skweeze Me Pleeze Me / Merry Xmas Everybody
The Bangin’ Man / Thanks For The Memory