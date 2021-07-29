Slade announce deluxe vinyl album reissue series

Slade have announced a deluxe vinyl album reissue series which will get under way later this year.

The band will kick things off on September 3 with their third album Slayed? on limited edition yellow and black splatter vinyl, with further releases to be revealed in due course.

Originally released in November 1972, Slayed? hit the top spot in the UK charts and was certified silver the following year.

In Classic Rock’s guide to Slade’s best albums, we said: “The consensus among Slade aficionados is that this, the group’s third studio album, is their definitive work.

“Two enormous hit singles – Gudbuy T’Jane and Mama Weer All Crazee Now – are here swelled by party hard album tracks like The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazy and I Won’t Let It ’Appen Again, and even something approaching a ballad with Look At Last Nite, ensuring that Slayed? inarguably ticks all the right boxes.”

Slayed? limited edition yellow and black splatter vinyl is now available to pre-order.

(Image credit: BMG)

Slade: Slayed?

Side A

1. How D’You Ride

2. The Whole World’s Goin’ Crazee

3. Look at Last Nite

4. I Won’t Let It ‘Appen Agen

5. Move Over

Side B

1. Gudbuy T’Jane

2. Gudbuy Gudbuy

3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4. I Don’ Mind

5. Let the Good Times / Feel so Fine