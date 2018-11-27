Skunk Anansie launch explosive Charlie Big Potato live video

Skunk Anansie - 25LIVE@25 Disc: 1 1. Charlie Big Potato

2. Intellectualise My Blackness

3. Because of You

4. I Can Dream

5. Charity

6. My Love Will Fall

7. Death to the Lovers

8. Twisted

9. My Ugly Boy

10. Weak

11. Hedonism

12. I Hope You Get to Meet Your Hero Disc: 2 1. Love Someone Else

2. This Is Not a Game

3. God Only Loves You

4. (Can't Get By) Without You

5. Secretly

6. Over the Love

7. Spit You Out

8. Yes It's Fucking Political

9. Selling Jesus

10. Little Baby Swastikkka

11. Tear the Place Up

12. Squander

13. You Saved Me



Brit-rockers Skunk Anansie have released a video of Charlie Big Potato, from their upcoming live album 25LIVE@25. The album, which features 25 tracks, is released on January 25.

The video was compiled from clips filmed over the course of the band's 25-year career.

"It’s amazing to see all these clips in the same video," says drummer Mark Richardson. "It really brings home to me how much we achieved and how far we have come.

"When we started we ran alongside popular culture and we still do, but one thing remains unchanged: Namely our ability to capture the audience, fire their imagination and to kick their arses into the middle of next week.

"Bands like Skunk come along once in a lifetime and I for one can’t wait to be getting back on the road to do what we do best."

Charlie Big Potato was originally the first single taken from the band's 1999 album Post Orgasmic Chill.

Earlier this month, singer Skin was honoured earlier at the 2018 Music Week Women In Music Awards, where she was given the Inspirational Artist award.

25LIVE@25 can be pre-ordered in a variety of collector’s editions from Skunk Anansie's webstore, including a signed deluxe CD, a coloured vinyl box-set, as well as on cassette, or with exclusive merchandise bundles and more.