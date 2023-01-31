Skindred, The Bronx, Witch Fever, Mimi Barks and more added to 2000trees bill

By Paul Brannigan
published

This summer's 2000trees line-up just got a whole lot chunkier

Skindred's Benji Webbe and Witch Fever's Amy Walpole
Skindred, The Bronx, Witch Fever and Mimi Barks are among the latest wave of bands added to this summer's 2000trees festival bill.

The Welsh party-rockers, LA punks, Manchester doom-punks and German doom-trap agitator join Frank Carter and The Rattlensnakes, Bob Vylan, Hundred Reasons, Rival Schools, The Wonder Years and more at the July weekender at Upcote Farm.

Other new additions to the Cheltenham-area festival include High Vis, The Xcerts, Cody Frost, Deaf Havana, Empire State Bastard, Kid Kapichi, Chelsea Grin, Martha, Casey, One Step Closer and Meat Wave.

“Not only have we added some huge bands in Skindred, Deaf Havana and instant-legends Empire State Bastard, but we’re stoked to be bringing even more of the most exciting up-and-coming artists to 2000trees 2023,” says organiser James Scarlett. “It’s just going to get bigger and better, don’t sleep on it if you want to join us. Four-day tickets will be the first to go and that’ll be sooner rather than later!”

Tickets for the event are on sale now.

2000trees 2023

Skindred have also been confirmed as special guests on Kiss' final UK tour. They will join the New York glam monsters at:

Jun 03: Plymouth, Argyle Home Park
Jun 05: Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Jun 06: Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Jul 05: London, The O2
Jul 07: Manchester, AO Arena
Jul 08: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

