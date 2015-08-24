Skindred stream Under Attack

Skindred have made their track Under Attack available to stream.

The song is taken from the Welsh band’s upcoming album Volume, released on October 30 via Napalm Records.

Skindred say: “Who has heard Under Attack?! Let us know what you think of the first song to be released from Volume. We can’t wait.”

Deluxe editions of the album will come bundled with a DVD of the band’s Rude Boys For Life documentary.

VOLUME TRACKLIST