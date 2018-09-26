Skindred cancel upcoming US tour dates

Skindred have been forced to cancel their US tour dates at the last minute.

The shows were due to get under way tonight (September 26) in Jacksonville, Florida, but the band have issued a statement to say they’ve had to pull the plug due to “unforeseen circumstances beyond our control.”

The statement continues: “We have unfortunately had to cancel our run of upcoming US tour dates which were due to start in Florida later this week.

“We sincerely apologise to you, who have bought tickets for any inconvenience caused and hope to reschedule some of these shows back in for 2019.”

Many fans have questioned why the band have scrapped the tour on Skindred's Facebook page, but no other official reason has been given.

However, The Chameleon Club in Pennsylvania – where the band were scheduled to play on October 3 – have blamed the no-show on visa issues.

The club say on Twitter: “We have just been advised that Skindred's visas have been delayed and will not be approved ‘for at least another few weeks.’

“Unfortunately this means we will have to cancel the upcoming tour date at the Chameleon Club. Refunds can be received at your point of purchase.”

Skindred had lined up the tour dates in support of their new album Big Tings, which launched in April this year.