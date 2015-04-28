Skid Row snubbed $500k reunion offer says Bach

Sebastian Bach claims Skid Row were offered half a million dollars for two reunion shows with him – and turned it down.

He’s previously discussed how the band were invited to appear at the UK’s Sonisphere festival in 2012, although the event was later cancelled. And he’s lashed out in the past at the attitude of his former colleagues, accusing them of being “allergic to cash.”

Now Bach tells Loudwire: “We got offered a reunion show at Sonisphere, and I can tell you the details because it never happened. We were offered $250,000 per show for two shows, a Friday and a Saturday night.

“We were going to get paid half a million dollars – and Rachel Bolan didn’t want to do it.”

The singer says he’s still part of the Skid Row corporation with bassist Bolan and guitarist Snake Sabo and continues: “If you’re in a company with somebody and they’re turning down your work, that’s a bummer. Why do you have to breach your fiduciary duties?”

He describes himself as “heartbroken” over the fact that the band have never marked their history with any re-release campaign. “The first album came out 25 years ago and there’s not a vinyl edition with a poster,” he says. “It makes me nuts.

“I don’t even have to be in the same room with those guys to do that shit. Why don’t we embrace the legacy like every other band? Put out a DVD, put out a vinyl record, put out a box set.

“I would like to apologise to my fans and Skid Row fans. I’m sorry that you can’t go enjoy what we made for you. It doesn’t exist. I mean, why?”

Meanwhile, new Skid Row singer Tony Harnell has explained that, even though he’s known the band for years, he still had to audition for the role made vacant when they fired Johnny Solinger.

Former TNT singer Harnell tells The Classic Metal Show: “I was the first guy they thought of, as far as I know, and they went on YouTube to make sure I still could sing and still looked okay. Apparently were pleased with both of those things.

“I went through a semi-traditional auditioning process. It was pretty loose – but it was daunting. It was definitely a little tough on my ego. But I do understand their concern based on the difference in sound between TNT and Skid Row.”

He says of his latest challenge: “Am I going to sound like Sebastian on the Sebastian songs? Probably not. Am I going to sound like Johnny? Probably not. I’m going to have my own spin on it, but I’m going to try to be as true to the original songs as possible.”