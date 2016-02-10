Skeletonwitch wrap up EP studio work

Skeletonwitch have completed recording their forthcoming EP.

The Ohio band’s as-yet-untitled record will feature their new vocalist, whose name will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Skeletonwitch fired vocalist Chance Garnette mid-tour in 2014 due to his alleged behaviour towards his bandmates offstage, and continued to play the remaining dates as a four-piece.

The band are also set to perform on the Decibel Magazine Tour with Abbath, High On Fire and Tribulation next month.

Skeletonwitch guitarist Scott Hedrick says: “All three artists are in my personal top tier of heavy music. Definitely going to have some embarrassing ‘fan moments’ on this one.

“Just ask Matt Pike of High On Fire – as an overly excited teenager, I punished him with a game of 20 questions when I saw them on their first US tour. He still regrets giving me his phone number.

“New tunes, new singer, new tour, new chapter for Skeletonwitch. Looking forward to seeing you all out on the road.”

Skeletonwitch released fifth album Serpents Unleashed in 2013.

Mar 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Mar 18: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Mar 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 20: Ybor City The Ritz, FL

Mar 22: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 23: Austin Emo’s, TX

Mar 25: Scottsdale Live Wire, TX

Mar 26: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 27: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Mar 28: Los Angeles Regent Theater DTLA, CA

Mar 29: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Mar 31: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Apr 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 05: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Apr 06: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Apr 07: Minneapolis Mill City Night, MN

Apr 08: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 09: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 10: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 12: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 14: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA