Skeletonwitch recruit Wolvhammer singer Clemans

Skeletonwitch have recruited Wolvhammer frontman Adam Clemans.

He’s been in the studio with the US outfit recording an as-yet-untitled EP which the band revealed they’d been working on earlier this week.

He’s been brought in to replace Chance Garnette who was fired from the band mid-tour in 2014 due to his alleged behaviour towards his bandmates offstage.

Clemans says: “I’ve been a fan of Skeletonwitch for a long time and those guys are really cool so it was a no brainer for me.

“They sent me a couple of songs, we demoed them and I ended up going to Ohio to hang out. Guitarist Nate Garnette wanted to make sure I could drink beer and not be a crazy person, which I don’t know if I achieved fully! It’s awesome. It’s going well so far.”

While he’s now part of the Skeletonwitch lineup, Clemans will also remain active with Wolvhammer, who are planning live dates and new material later this year.

Skeletonwitch will head out on the Decibel Magazine Tour with Abbath, High On Fire and Tribulation next month.

Further details on the EP release will be issued in due course.

Mar 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Mar 18: Charlotte Amos’ Southend, NC

Mar 19: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Mar 20: Ybor City The Ritz, FL

Mar 22: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 23: Austin Emo’s, TX

Mar 25: Scottsdale Live Wire, TX

Mar 26: San Diego Observatory North Park, CA

Mar 27: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Mar 28: Los Angeles Regent Theater DTLA, CA

Mar 29: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Mar 31: Portland Roseland Theatre, OR

Apr 01: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Apr 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Apr 05: Denver Gothic Theatre, CO

Apr 06: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Apr 07: Minneapolis Mill City Night, MN

Apr 08: Chicago Metro, IL

Apr 09: Cleveland Agora Ballroom, OH

Apr 10: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Apr 12: New York Webster Hall, NY

Apr 14: Boston Royale, MA

Apr 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA