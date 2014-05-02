Sixx reignites Godsmack feud

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has reignited his long-standing feud with Godsmack, after they're believed to have written their 2010 track Cryin' LIke A Bitch about him.

Sixx has suggested he took personal pleasure in refusing to help Sully Erna and co talk up their next record on his Sixx Sense radio show.

He’s tweeted: “So Godsmack begged to be on SixxSense to promote their shit new album. Good luck touring phone booths. Who’s crying like a bitch now?”

The song was allegedly inspired by a backstage scene while Godsmack were on tour with Crue – although Erna has always refused to confirm exactly who it was about, saying: “It was more about just being fed up with prima donnas and certain rock stars.”

Meanwhile, the Motley man has confirmed Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will make a guest appearance on the upcoming Sixx AM album, saying: “Really excited. What a fucking honour – he is one of my favourite drummers.”

Crue will commence their farewell tour in July with Alice Cooper in support, and they’re also making a movie based on celebrated biography The Dirt. Earlier this week they confirmed the title of what could be their last-ever song.