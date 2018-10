Sixx AM have launched a stream of Stars from upcoming third album Modern Vintage.

It follows a teaser clip earlier this week, when frontman James Michael called it “one of the best songs we’ve ever written.”

To mark the release, mainman Nikki Sixx posted a picture of his hand with a star tattoo on Facebook then urged fans to “get creative” and send in images of their own stars art.

The follow-up to 2011’s This Is Gonna Hurt arrives on October 7.