Six Organs Of Admittance launch new single Haunted And Known

Six Organs Of Admittance have released a stream of their new single Haunted And Known.

The song, described as “mixing synths and digital processing techniques with spacey guitar folk to lift their signature song-craft further out,” was written by Six Organs mastermind Ben Chasny and recorded in 2019.

It’s the latest material taken from Six Organs’ upcoming second studio album Companion Rises, which will arrive on February 21 via Drag City.

Moving on from the "Hexadic System" which informed previous albums Hexadic, Hexadic II and Hexadic III – a system designed to let the band's "unconscious minds gallop free" – instead Companion Rises "demonstrates sci-folk at the right time for the terrifying new decade".

The band released first single Two Forms Moving in October last year.

Listen to Haunted And Known in full below.

(Image credit: Drag City)

Six Organs Of Admittance - Companion Rises tracklist:

1. Pacific

2. Two Forms Moving

3. The Scout Is Here

4. Black Tea

5. Companion Rises

6. The 101

7. Haunted And Known

8. Mark Yourself

9. Worn Down to the Light