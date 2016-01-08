Six Feet Under Jeff issues 3rd solo album

Six Feet Under bass player Jeff Hughell’s third solo album has been launched via online retailers and his own website.

Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations is available in digital formats and on CD and, according to Hughell, “takes the listener on a roller coaster of extreme highs and lows which parallel the emotions one would experience after having the misfortune of inhaling one of the world’s hottest chillies.”

The album artwork was designed by Tony Koehl and the record features guest appearances from Dominic Lapointe, Marc Gilson, Hannes Grossmann and Matt Kourie among others.

Trinidad Scorpion Hallucinations is available via iTunes, Amazon and at Hughell’s website.

Six Feet Under’s most recent album was 2015’s Crypt Of The Devil.

JEFF HUGHELL TRINIDAD SCORPION HALLUCINATIONS TRACKLIST