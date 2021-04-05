Single Celled Organism announce new concept album for May

Single Celled Organism, the solo project of Jens Lueck, who has worked with the likes of Sylvan) have announced their second album, Percipio Ergo Sum, which is released through Flat Earth Music on May 7. In the meantime the band have released a video of the making of the album's predecessor, Splinter Of The Eye, which you can watch in full below.

"Percipio Ergo Sum is another concept album and continues the story of the previous album Splinter In The Eye," explains Lueck. "The two protagonists have survived the fall of civilisation and the reconstruction and suffer - each for himself, without meeting each other personally - from the past as well as from the present.

"The "brave new world" displeases both of them, but in different ways. At the centre is the so-called TV girl with her perception of civilisation, of people, of the world itself, because all this is completely new to her (she has spent 16 years as an experimental subject in a sealed-off bunker without knowledge of the existence of the outside world/other people). In essence, she is fundamentally different from the other people who are either opinionless and uninterested or significantly influenced by the Cartesian worldview ("cogito, ergo sum" = "I think, therefore I am").

"Her credo is 'Percipio Ergo Sum ("I perceive, therefore I am"), because she sees herself as part of a whole and defnes herself through interaction. The attitude of both protagonists can definitely be understood as a critique of mankind in the age of the Anthropocene."

Alongside Lueck, who provides drums, keyboards, vocals, guitars, bass and programming, the album also features guitarists Ingo Salzmann and Johnny Beck and Lueck's real-life partner Isgaard provides the vocals for the female protagonist.

Pre-order Percipio Ergo Sum.