Simple Plan have released a video for their single Boom.

The track is taken from the band’s upcoming fifth album, which is as yet untitled.

The band say: “So excited to finally show you our new video for Boom, the new single from our upcoming album. Filmed on the Vans Warped Tour, Montreal at New City Gas, and at the Alternative Press APMA’s. It features tons of cameos from our friends including you guys.”

Simple Plan played at Reading and Leeds festivals at the weekend.