Simo stream track inspired by US bank bailouts

Simo have made another track from their upcoming album Let Love Show The Way available to stream via The Blues.

Becky’s Last Occupation is taken from the Joe Bonamassa-approved band’s second album, to be released via Mascot Label Group on January 29 next year.

The track is described as “a play on words based around the bank bailout in the US.” Earlier this week, they made I’ll Always Be Around available to stream.

Let Love Show The Way was recorded at the Big House in Macon, Georgia, with JD Simo playing the guitar Duane Allman used on the first two Allman Brothers Band albums, and on Derek And The Dominoes’ classic track Layla.

Simo are on a European tour before returning to the US in December.