Simmons speaks out on depression comments

Gene Simmons insists his heart goes out to anyone suffering from depression.

The Kiss star came under fire from Nikki Sixx this week when the Motley Crue bassist slammed “moronic” comments made by Simmons on addiction and depression.

Simmons reportedly said he was “the guy who says jump” when someone is threatening to commit suicide.

But he has since moved to clarify his comments. On Facebook, Simmons says: “Depression is very serious and very sad when it happens to anyone, especially loved ones. I have not commented on various allegations made in the media, but I want to make this statement for the record and to clarify.

“I deeply support and am empathetic to anyone suffering from any disease, especially depression. I have never sugarcoated my feelings regarding drug use and alcoholics.

“Somewhere along the line, my intentions in speaking very directly and perhaps politically incorrectly about drug use and alcoholics have been misconstrued as vile commentary on depression.

“Unkind statements about depression was certainly never my intention. And I do not intend to defend myself here and now by listing the myriad charities and self-help organisations I am involved with.

“This is not about me. This is about clearing up misconceptions and being clear. My heart goes out to anyone suffering from depression.”

Meanwhile, Simmons’ earlier comments led Australian broadcaster Triple M to boycott Kiss. Network head Mike Fitzpatrick said: “The Triple M network can’t and won’t be playing or supporting this dickhead’s music.”