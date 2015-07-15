Sikth upgrade EP to mini-album

Sikth have decided to upgrade their next release from a four-track EP to a six-track mini-album.

It follows writing sessions that the band say were “very fruitful,” with the results due in November, to tie in with a UK tour.

Guitarist and co-producer Dan Weller says: “We wanted to give our fans more for their money – the price will be staying the same. We’re in the best place we’ve ever been and the music reflects that. It’s special.”

Frontman Mikee Goodman says of the additional material: “We discussed an extra epic kind of song. I like that our songs can go in many directions. As always I’ll have a spoken-word on there too. We’re enjoying writing this mini-album.”

Pre-orders are being taken now via Sikth’s Pledge page. The band hit the road in December:

Dec 05: Glasgow Classic Grand

Dec 06: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 10: Bristol Marble Factory

Dec 11: Birmingham Academy 2

Dec 12: London Forum