Sikth launch Behind The Doors stream

Sikth have released a stream of their track Behind The Doors
It features on the band’s Opacities mini-album, which is set for release on December 4 via Peaceville Records.
Speaking of their upcoming six-track, mainman Mikee Goodman told Metal Hammer: “This music was not easy to write lyrics to but you have to be true to yourself.
“I see a lot of light and dark and Opacities is really dark. So, there are songs about getting out of a depressive mindset, but there’s positivity and escapism, too.”
He continues: “I’ve had happy periods, but I’ve had a lot more depressive periods. It’s a massive battle, but to sing and scream and write out poetry is therapeutic.”
Sikth head out on the road across the UK next weekend for a run of five shows in support of Opacities. They previously released a video for Philistine Philosophies.
The full interview with Goodman features in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.
Opacities tracklist
- Behind The Doors
- Philistine Philosophies
- Under The Weeping Moon
- Tokyo Lights
- Walking Shadows
- Daus Are Dreamed