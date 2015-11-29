Sikth launch Behind The Doors stream

Sikth have released a stream of their track Behind The Doors

It features on the band’s Opacities mini-album, which is set for release on December 4 via Peaceville Records.

Speaking of their upcoming six-track, mainman Mikee Goodman told Metal Hammer: “This music was not easy to write lyrics to but you have to be true to yourself.

“I see a lot of light and dark and Opacities is really dark. So, there are songs about getting out of a depressive mindset, but there’s positivity and escapism, too.”

He continues: “I’ve had happy periods, but I’ve had a lot more depressive periods. It’s a massive battle, but to sing and scream and write out poetry is therapeutic.”

Sikth head out on the road across the UK next weekend for a run of five shows in support of Opacities. They previously released a video for Philistine Philosophies.

The full interview with Goodman features in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Opacities tracklist

Behind The Doors Philistine Philosophies Under The Weeping Moon Tokyo Lights Walking Shadows Daus Are Dreamed

