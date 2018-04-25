Sikth announce The Riddles Of Humanity tour

UK prog metallers Sikth have announced live dates across England and Wales for later this year.

The run of eight shows are billed as The Riddles Of Humanity tour and will see Mikee W Goodman and co kick things off at Stoke’s Underground on September 12 and wrap up at Oxford’s Bullingdon on September 20. They’ll be supported by Liverpool-based outfit Loathe

Goodman says: “We are really excited about this tour, playing places we’ve not visited for many years – excited to go back to Wales too! Plus, we aim to play more new songs from The Future In Whose Eyes? which have previously not be heard on a live stage."

As for the name of the tour and the accompanying poster design – which can be seen below – Goodman explains: “I asked the artist to make artwork inspired by the songs Century, The Narcissist and Riddles Of Humanity.

“They went with the themes of mobile phone technology nullifying the mind while confirming to consolidate all our information in the one place.

“The phone is glorified in the middle with a broken screen. That's their take on it anyway!”

Tickets for the September tour will go on sale from 10am GMT on Friday (April 27) while Sikth have a handful of shows taking place over the coming months.

Find a full list below.

Sikth 2018 tour dates

Jun 02: London Camden Rocks

July 05-09: Newark Showground Tech Fest

Jul 07: Leeds Key Club

Sep 12: Stoke Underground

Sep 13: Newcastle Think Tank

Sep 14: Sheffield The Plug

Sep 15: Liverpool Hangar 34

Sep 16: Cardiff Globe

Sep 18: Plymouth The Junction

Sep 19: Southampton Engine Rooms

Sep 20: Oxford - Bullingdon