Trending

Sign up for Sonisphere tickets, HMV discounts and mag subscriptions!

By Louder  

TeamRock.com is the new global home of rock and metal, and we've some special offers for members.

null

Here at TeamRock.com we're always looking for ways to make life louder, and we've a special offer for everyone who's registered for the site.

We’re offering a print and digital mag subscription to Classic Rock or Metal Hammer plus tickets to Sonisphere Festival for £120! For full details of the offer, go here.

We’ve also teamed up with HMV digital to bring you some exclusive offers on music downloads from a selection of acts performing at Sonisphere. Check it out here.

**Join TeamRock today: one login, no charge, backstage access to 1000s of free articles! **

See more Louder news