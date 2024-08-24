“My eyebrows are singed, my mouth is blistered, my arms are pretty bad”: Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is hospitalised with “serious burns” following farming accident

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has been hospitalised with serious burns following a farming injury.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, August 23, the DJ revealed that he had been injured in an accident on the farm he shares with his partner, Kelly Osbourne.

“Hey everybody, I had an explosion in my face,” he said, speaking from a hospital bed and breathing heavily with an oxygen tube in his nose. “I’m gonna be OK, but I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.

Explaining that his camera footage is shaky because he is shaking himself, he went on to reveal: “I’m singed everywhere - my eyebrows are singed, my mouth is blistered, my arms are pretty bad – both my arms.”

At one point in the video, he can be heard telling medics that “I’m burned all the way around my arms.”

However, he added that he wasn’t in serious danger. “I’m gonna be alright, you guys,” he says. “I don’t care what it takes, I’m gonna see you on tour.”

In a follow-up video posted a few hours later from a vehicle transporting him between medical facilities, he offered further assurances to Slipknot fans: “I’m OK… I’m a trooper… not exactly, but I’m hanging in there.” He added: “This is not gonna stop me… I’m gonna be OK.”

In a separate post, Kelly Osbourne revealed more details about how Wilson was injured.

"This is why you don't fuck with burn piles," she said in the clip. "He literally set himself on fire and exploded everything."

Slipknot are on a two week break from their current Here Comes The Pain tour, which sees them celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Their next scheduled date is at the Rocklahoma Festival in Oklahoma on September 1.

The band posted their own message about Wilson’s injury, writing: “Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body.

“He’s recovering with his family and will still join us onstage at Rocklahoma next weekend.

“He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you soon.”

