Shokran cover John Carpenter's Halloween theme

Russian prog metallers got into the Halloween spirit with a take on the theme for John Carpenter's horror classic Halloween, titled Halloween Kills, in which you can see Michael Myers shredding and meet the legendary Prog Cat.

"Every wonder what the John Carpenter's Halloween movie theme song would sound like if it was played by a progressive metal band?" says singer Andrew Ivashchenko. "Well that's what we decided find out! Dmitry Demyanenk, our amazingly gifted guitar slayer and horror movie buff was so devastated that the movie Halloween Kills was moved to a 2021 release date (thanks Covid!) - he decided to do a guitar cover of the theme song… I added some vocals towards the end to make it a bit more Shokran sounding. There's not much better than a video of Michael Myers shredding a riff and co-starring a cat named The Prog Cat! Happy Halloween everyone!"

The quartet are currently recording their new album and will support Jinjer on tour in Russia in November. The band plan to release new music in 2021, where they will also perform at the UK's Radar festival.

You can discover more of the exploits of Prog Cat here.