Master of horror John Carpenter to expand Halloween soundtrack

In October last year, John Carpenter released the official soundtrack to the latest Halloween movie.

The master of horror served as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film, making it the first title in the series he’s been involved in since 1982’s Halloween III.

Now, as Halloween 2020 approaches, Carpenter has revealed that he’ll release an expanded edition of the soundtrack on vinyl and on digital formats on October 18 through Sacred Bones.

While the initial release featured 21 tracks, the new edition adds a further 24 pieces on music.

The soundtrack will be released on a variety of vinyl pressings, including 2LP with optical-illusion lenticular sleeve, while a glow in the dark splatter vinyl will be available as a Sacred Bones mail order exclusive and limited to just 1000 copies.

Carpenter teamed up with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies on the soundtrack which incorporates synths, eerie piano-led pieces and “skittering electronic percussion” throughout.

Davies explained: “We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”

Sacred Bones have marked the news by releasing a video trailer for the new release, which can be found below, along with the full tracklist and cover art.

Halloween Soundtrack Expanded Edition

1. Intro

2. Aaron Meets Michael

3. Halloween Theme

4. Laurie’s Theme

5. Aaron and Dana Enter Laurie’s Compound

6. Laurie’s Past

7. Prison Montage

8. Laurie Breaks Down

9. Karen’s Flashback

10. Lumpy Explores Crash

11. Michael Kills

12. Hawkins Arrives at Crash Site

13. Dana’s in the Shower

14. The Story of Judith’s Death

15. The Gas Station

16. Michael Kills Again

17. Gas Station Aftermath

18. The Shape Returns

19. The Boogeyman

20. The Shape Kills

21. Hawkins Called to Babysitter’s House

22. Laurie Sees the Shape

23. Babysitter Aftermath

24. Sartain Meets Laurie

25. Looking for Allyson

26. Wrought Iron Fence

27. The Shape Hunts Allyson

28. Talking to Cops

29. Allyson Discovered

30. Gun Closet

31. Halloween Theme (I’ve Got Eyes)

32. Sartain’s Gone Mad

33. Say Something

34. Through the Woods

35. Ray’s Goodbye

36. The Shape Attacks Laurie

37. The Shape is Monumental

38. Searching for the Shape

39. Mannequin Panic

40. Death Drum

41. The Shape and Laurie Fight

42. The Grind

43. Trap the Shape

44. The Shape Burns

45. Halloween Triumphant