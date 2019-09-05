Master of horror John Carpenter to expand Halloween soundtrack

In October last year, John Carpenter released the official soundtrack to the latest Halloween movie.
The master of horror served as an executive producer and creative consultant on the film, making it the first title in the series he’s been involved in since 1982’s Halloween III.
Now, as Halloween 2020 approaches, Carpenter has revealed that he’ll release an expanded edition of the soundtrack on vinyl and on digital formats on October 18 through Sacred Bones.
While the initial release featured 21 tracks, the new edition adds a further 24 pieces on music.
The soundtrack will be released on a variety of vinyl pressings, including 2LP with optical-illusion lenticular sleeve, while a glow in the dark splatter vinyl will be available as a Sacred Bones mail order exclusive and limited to just 1000 copies.
Carpenter teamed up with Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies on the soundtrack which incorporates synths, eerie piano-led pieces and “skittering electronic percussion” throughout.
Davies explained: “We wanted to honour the original Halloween soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.”
Sacred Bones have marked the news by releasing a video trailer for the new release, which can be found below, along with the full tracklist and cover art.
Halloween Soundtrack Expanded Edition
1. Intro
2. Aaron Meets Michael
3. Halloween Theme
4. Laurie’s Theme
5. Aaron and Dana Enter Laurie’s Compound
6. Laurie’s Past
7. Prison Montage
8. Laurie Breaks Down
9. Karen’s Flashback
10. Lumpy Explores Crash
11. Michael Kills
12. Hawkins Arrives at Crash Site
13. Dana’s in the Shower
14. The Story of Judith’s Death
15. The Gas Station
16. Michael Kills Again
17. Gas Station Aftermath
18. The Shape Returns
19. The Boogeyman
20. The Shape Kills
21. Hawkins Called to Babysitter’s House
22. Laurie Sees the Shape
23. Babysitter Aftermath
24. Sartain Meets Laurie
25. Looking for Allyson
26. Wrought Iron Fence
27. The Shape Hunts Allyson
28. Talking to Cops
29. Allyson Discovered
30. Gun Closet
31. Halloween Theme (I’ve Got Eyes)
32. Sartain’s Gone Mad
33. Say Something
34. Through the Woods
35. Ray’s Goodbye
36. The Shape Attacks Laurie
37. The Shape is Monumental
38. Searching for the Shape
39. Mannequin Panic
40. Death Drum
41. The Shape and Laurie Fight
42. The Grind
43. Trap the Shape
44. The Shape Burns
45. Halloween Triumphant
John Carpenter: Halloween Soundtrack Expanded
After releasing the soundtrack to the Halloween in 2018, John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have added a further 24 piece of music for this new edition.View Deal