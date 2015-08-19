Sherwood announces career retrospective

Yes bassist Billy Sherwood has released a career retrospective titled Collection and made his 2014 album Divided By One available on CD for the first time.

He took over bass duties in Yes when Chris Squire began cancer treatment earlier this year and continues to play with the band following Squire’s death.

Regarding his Collection release, Sherwood says: “It’s made up of tracks from each of my previous solo records. In addition, there are two bonus tracks – one is a new yet unreleased track and the other is a cover I did of Sting’s song I Hung My Head.”

Sherwood’s seventh solo album Divided By One was released on digital formats last year – but a CD version has been launched following requests from fans.

Both albums will go on general sale on October 30 via Cherry Red Records but they’re available now if ordered directly through Sherwood’s website.

Sherwood signed a deal with Frontiers Records in April for his upcoming release Citizens. It features contributions from a range of artists including Squire, Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, John Wetton, Jordan Rudess, Tony Kaye, Geoff Downes, Steve Morse, Steve Hillage and more.

Yes continue their Summer Tour with Toto on August 21 in Mississippi.

Collection tracklist

01. Drone Decipher 02. Seeing Through The Walls 03. Call 04. On Impact 05. Dying Breed 06. The Recurring Dream 07. What Was The Question? 08. I Hung My Head (Bonus) 09. Dark To Light (Bonus)

Divided By One tracklist

01. On Impact 02. The Scene Comes Alive 03. No Stone Unturned 04. Between Us 05. Divided By One 06. Sequence Of Events 07. Sphere Of Influence 08. Here For You 09. Constellation Codex 10. End Of An Era