Shaw Taylor issues Wicked Soul video

Joanne Shaw Taylor has released a lyric video for her upcoming single Wicked Soul, taken from fourth album The Dirty Truth.

It was launched in September via her own label Axhouse Music. She said: “I wanted to retain the same vibe that we captured on the first album. The new one is a combination of rock and blues – I think it’s exciting, and hopefully my fans will love the rockier edge.”

Taylor appears at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair, sponsored by The Blues Magazine, on July 25-26 at Mote Park, Kent, alongside Gregg Allman, Seasick Steve, The Temperance Movement, Blues Pills, Randy Bachman, VerseChorusVerse, Mick Ralphs, Aaron Keylock and others. A UK tour follows:

Sep 22: Exeter Phoenix Sep 23: St Ives Guildhall Sep 26: Warwick Arts Centre Sep 28: York Fibbers Sep 29: Glasgow Oran Mor Oct 01: Liverpool Epstein Oct 02: Sale Waterside Oct 03: Kendal Brewery Arts Oct 04: Clitheroe Grand Oct 07: Durham Gala Oct 08: Lincoln Drill Hall Oct 10: Shoreham Ropetackle Oct 12: Bromsgrove Artrix Oct 14: Gloucester Guildhall Oct 15: Frome Cheese and Grain Oct 19: Milton Keynes Stables Oct 20: Norwick Waterfront Oct 22: Hertford Corn Exchange Oct 23: Newbury Arlington Oct 24: Southampton Talking Heads Oct 26: London Jazz Café