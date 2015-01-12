Shattered Skies stream debut

Shattered Skies have made their debut album available to stream.

The Irish prog metallers release The World We Used to Know today (Monday, January 12) and fans can try before they buy via the stream.

And the band have also confirmed a seven-date UK tour, kicking off in King’s Lynn on February 2.

The band say: “If you like emotional music with genuine sentiment behind it, music that grooves, is super-tight, has some interesting musicianship, epic moments and big atmospheres, we bring that in spades.”

They previously released a video for The End And The Rebirth.

Shattered Skies UK tour 2015

Feb 02: King’s Lynn The Wenns (free show)

Feb 03: Oxford The Wheatsheaf

Feb 04: Bristol The Gryphon

Feb 05: Basingstoke Sanctuary

Feb 06: London The Unicorn (free show)

Feb 07: Southend-on-Sea Chinnery’s

Feb 08: Brighton Sticky Mike’s

The World We Used To Know tracklist