Sharon Osbourne: The fans are behind Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne says Ozzy’s fans are behind him, after the vocalist was forced to cancel his North American tour for a second time earlier this week.

The Black Sabbath icon was was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 trek in Atlanta on May 27. However, those plans were shelved after it emerged that Ozzy would receive further medical treatment in Europe later this year after his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking on her CBS show The Talk following the announcement, Sharon said: “We spoke to the doctor Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland. He looked at Ozzy's itinerary and he said, ‘You're going to be here for a while.’”

Sharon indicated that the treatment could be as long as eight weeks, adding: “The treatment that he has builds up and builds up – he can't do it and leave, so we have to stay there a while.”

Asked what the reaction has been like from the fans, Sharon replied: “I went online and I thought, 'Oh, lord, he's going to get so much flack for doing this again,' and those fans are behind him.”

Announcing the tour cancellation, Ozzy said in a statement: “I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans. I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

Ozzy Osbourne will release his new studio album Ordinary Man on Friday through Epic Records and will hold a "worldwide tattoo event" to celebrate the launch.

Earlier this week, the vocalist teased the track Eat Me with a short video clip which has now been followed with a snippet from Today Is The End.

Check it out below.

.@MrsSOsbourne shares details about husband, @OzzyOsbourne's recent North American tour cancellation and future medical treatment for Parkinson’s. pic.twitter.com/Tin3cJEsomFebruary 18, 2020

