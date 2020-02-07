Ozzy Osbourne announces "worldwide tattoo event" to celebrate the launch of his new album

Ozzy Osbourne has announced he will be holding a "worldwide tattoo event" to celebrate the release of his new album, Ordinary Man.

The tattoo event – which doubles up as an album listening party where you can hear the album a day early while getting inked – will be held on the eve of the album's release, on February 20. Fifty tattoo shops across the world are taking part, in cities including Athens, Copenhagen, Honolulu, Las Vegas, London, Moscow, Oslo, Prague, Sydney and Warsaw.

Guests will be able to pick from a collection of Ozzy-inspired designs drawn up by their local tattoo artists. Interested parties can RSVP on Ozzy's official site, where full details of participating shops can also be found. Be quick, as RSVPing doesn't guarantee entry.

Ozzy will be holding his first in-store appearance in a decade at Amoeba Records in Hollywood the following day.

Ordinary Man will be released on CD, deluxe CD, black vinyl, deluxe gatefold swirl colour vinyl, picture disc and on digital and streaming platforms.

Physical copies of the record will come with a code which will allow fans to enter a sweepstake to win one of more than 300 Ozzy-related prizes – including an Ozzy laminate to get into any of the vocalist’s shows on his upcoming No More Tour 2 dates, a meet and greet pass, Ozzy gift certificates and more.

(Image credit: Epic)