Shake your foundations with this explosive JBL Boombox Prime Day deal

It’s Amazon Prime Day and if you’re on the hunt for a speaker that will blow the roof clean off your house then welcome, you’ve come to the right place.

In our guide to the Loudest Bluetooth Speakers on the planet, we feature the earth-shaking performance of the monstrous JBL Boombox. It came in at no.4 on our list, and with Prime Day now in full swing, you can save an astonishing £210 on this absolute beast of a bluetooth speaker.

The JBL Boombox normally retails for £399, but Amazon have taken a chainsaw to the price, cutting it right down to £189.99. Now that’s what we call a saving!

Want to know more about this behemoth of a smart speaker? Well how about the fact it packs in two subwoofers which deliver an eardrum-busting 30 Watts of power that will rattle the windows when blasting out a bit of AC/DC. Fun fact: The 100db of audio power the JBL Boombox can deliver is around the same volume you get at the cinema.

It also has the added bonus of being completely waterproof, a single charge will give you up to 24 hours of beefy audio… and did we mention it’s also Google and Siri compatible?

