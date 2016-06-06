Sex Pistols to release Live '76 box set

The Sex Pistols are to release their Live ‘76 Box Set on August 19.

The 4CD/4LP collection includes recordings from live shows on their UK tour in 1976 which were remastered at Abbey Road studios – including audio from their iconic show at Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall.

The set will also include photographs from the era and a facsimile of an original Sex Pistols Glitterbest press kit.

The Live ‘76 box set can now be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl.

The Sex Pistols Live ‘76 tracklist

CD1

June 4 1976: Lesser Free Trade Hall, Manchester

Did You No Wrong No Lip Seventeen Stepping Stone New York Whatcha Gonna Do About It Submission Satellite No Feelings No Fun Substitute Pretty Vacant Problems

CD2

August 29 1976: Screen on the Green, Islington

Anarchy in the UK I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York No Lip Stepping Stone Satellite Submission Liar No Feelings Substitute Pretty Vacant Problems Did You No Wrong No Fun

CD3

17th September 1976: HM Prison, Chelmsford

Anarchy in the UK (incomplete) I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York No Lip Stepping Stone Satellite Submission Liar No Feelings (incomplete) Substitute No Fun Pretty Vacant Problems Anarchy in the UK (encore) Did You Know Wrong

CD4

September 25 1976: 76 Club, Burton on Trent

Anarchy In The UK I Wanna Be Me Seventeen New York No Lip Stepping Stone Satellite Submission Liar Substitute No Feelings No Fun Pretty Vacant Problem

