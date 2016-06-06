Sex Pistols to release Live '76 box set

The Sex Pistols are to release their Live ‘76 Box Set on August 19.
The 4CD/4LP collection includes recordings from live shows on their UK tour in 1976 which were remastered at Abbey Road studios – including audio from their iconic show at Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall.
The set will also include photographs from the era and a facsimile of an original Sex Pistols Glitterbest press kit.
The Live ‘76 box set can now be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl.
The Sex Pistols Live ‘76 tracklist
CD1
June 4 1976: Lesser Free Trade Hall, Manchester
- Did You No Wrong
- No Lip
- Seventeen
- Stepping Stone
- New York
- Whatcha Gonna Do About It
- Submission
- Satellite
- No Feelings
- No Fun
- Substitute
- Pretty Vacant
- Problems
CD2
August 29 1976: Screen on the Green, Islington
- Anarchy in the UK
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- No Lip
- Stepping Stone
- Satellite
- Submission
- Liar
- No Feelings
- Substitute
- Pretty Vacant
- Problems
- Did You No Wrong
- No Fun
CD3
17th September 1976: HM Prison, Chelmsford
- Anarchy in the UK (incomplete)
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- No Lip
- Stepping Stone
- Satellite
- Submission
- Liar
- No Feelings (incomplete)
- Substitute
- No Fun
- Pretty Vacant
- Problems
- Anarchy in the UK (encore)
- Did You Know Wrong
CD4
September 25 1976: 76 Club, Burton on Trent
- Anarchy In The UK
- I Wanna Be Me
- Seventeen
- New York
- No Lip
- Stepping Stone
- Satellite
- Submission
- Liar
- Substitute
- No Feelings
- No Fun
- Pretty Vacant
- Problem