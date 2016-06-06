Trending

Sex Pistols to release Live '76 box set

By Classic Rock  

The 4 CD/4LP collection features live recordings from their 1976 UK tour remastered at Abbey Road studios

The Sex Pistols
The Sex Pistols
(Image: © Getty)

The Sex Pistols are to release their Live ‘76 Box Set on August 19.

The 4CD/4LP collection includes recordings from live shows on their UK tour in 1976 which were remastered at Abbey Road studios – including audio from their iconic show at Manchester’s Lesser Free Trade Hall.

The set will also include photographs from the era and a facsimile of an original Sex Pistols Glitterbest press kit.

The Live ‘76 box set can now be pre-ordered on CD and vinyl.

The Sex Pistols Live ‘76 tracklist

CD1

June 4 1976: Lesser Free Trade Hall, Manchester

  1. Did You No Wrong
  2. No Lip
  3. Seventeen
  4. Stepping Stone
  5. New York
  6. Whatcha Gonna Do About It
  7. Submission
  8. Satellite
  9. No Feelings
  10. No Fun
  11. Substitute
  12. Pretty Vacant
  13. Problems

CD2

August 29 1976: Screen on the Green, Islington

  1. Anarchy in the UK
  2. I Wanna Be Me
  3. Seventeen
  4. New York
  5. No Lip
  6. Stepping Stone
  7. Satellite
  8. Submission
  9. Liar
  10. No Feelings
  11. Substitute
  12. Pretty Vacant
  13. Problems
  14. Did You No Wrong
  15. No Fun

CD3

17th September 1976: HM Prison, Chelmsford

  1. Anarchy in the UK (incomplete)
  2. I Wanna Be Me
  3. Seventeen
  4. New York
  5. No Lip
  6. Stepping Stone
  7. Satellite
  8. Submission
  9. Liar
  10. No Feelings (incomplete)
  11. Substitute
  12. No Fun
  13. Pretty Vacant
  14. Problems
  15. Anarchy in the UK (encore)
  16. Did You Know Wrong

CD4

September 25 1976: 76 Club, Burton on Trent

  1. Anarchy In The UK
  2. I Wanna Be Me
  3. Seventeen
  4. New York
  5. No Lip
  6. Stepping Stone
  7. Satellite
  8. Submission
  9. Liar
  10. Substitute
  11. No Feelings
  12. No Fun
  13. Pretty Vacant
  14. Problem

