Seven Impale share brand new single, the ten-minute Ikaros

Norwegian prog rockers Seven Impale have shared their brand new single Ikaros, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from the Bergen-based sextet's upcoming album Summit, which will be released through Karisma Records on May 26.

"Ikaros is THE song from Summit that will make you check if there is something wrong with your stereo," the band laugh. "It is the 'single' of the album. The shortest one… just shy of ten minutes... yes, we know. A radio hit. All joking aside, this track is us summoning some of our favourite bands; Alice in Chains, The Mars Volta, Enslaved etc... The keyword here is RIFFS."

Summit, the bands third album, arrives a mere seven years after their second album, Contrpasso.

"[vocalist/guitarist] Stian graduated from the Grieg Academy as an opera singer and launched an international career," the band explains of the gap. "Keyboardist Håkon joined Enslaved. Some got kids, and some finished their education. Life happened. Though, truth being told, the guys have kept the band, if not warm, at least lukewarm."

The four track Summit blends the band's tractional jazz and progressive rock with more heavy influences and was recorded in Solslottet, Bergen, and produced mixed and mastered by Enslaved drummer Iver Sandøy.

You can view the new album art and tracklisting below.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Seven Impale: Summit

1. Hunter

2. Hydra

3. Ikaros

4. Sisyphous