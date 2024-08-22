System Of A Down aren’t releasing a new album, but bassist Shavo Odadjian is, with new project Seven Hours After Violet

By
( )
published

Odadjian’s new band have released their second single, Radiance, and announced a self-titled album for October

Seven Hours After Violet
(Image credit: Press)

Seven Hours After Violet, featuring System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, have announced their debut album.

The US five-piece will put out their self-titled LP on October 11 via Sumerian Records and 1336 Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of new single Radiance. The song can be heard below. The album’s artwork and track listing are also below.

Odadjian comments: “This album is the culmination of years of creative exploration. With Seven Hours After Violet I wanted to return to my roots in heavy music but also bring something entirely new to the table. Radiance and its precursor, Paradise, are but a small glimpse of the intensity, musical diversity and emotion that run through this album.”

He finishes: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear it in full and to bring these songs to life on stage at our first live performance at Mayhem Fest.”

Seven Hours After Violet were unveiled and released their debut single Paradise in June. Joining Odadjian (again on bass) in the lineup are Taylor Barber (vocals), Morgoth (guitars, production), Alejandro Aranda (guitars) and Josh Johnson (drums).

The band will make their live debut at the Mayhem festival in San Bernardino, California, on October 12. Also playing the event will be Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, Architects, Jinjer and more. Tickets are now available.

System of A Down played a co-headline show with fellow nu metal-era stars Deftones over the weekend in San Francisco over the weekend. The band currently have no future live dates planned.

System Of A Down formed in 1994 and initially split in 2006. The band returned from inactivity in 2011 but have released only two songs since, 2020’s Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz. Despite intense fan interest in a new album, the band do not seem to be making progress with one.

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET - Radiance (Official Music Video) - YouTube SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET - Radiance (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Seven Hours After Violet album art

(Image credit: Sumerian/1336)

Seven Hours After Violet track listing:

1. Paradise
2. Alive
3. Sunrise
4. Go!
5. Float
6. Glink
7. Cry....
8. Abandon
9. Radiance
10. Gloom
11. Feel

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.