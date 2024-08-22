System Of A Down aren’t releasing a new album, but bassist Shavo Odadjian is, with new project Seven Hours After Violet

Seven Hours After Violet, featuring System Of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, have announced their debut album.

The US five-piece will put out their self-titled LP on October 11 via Sumerian Records and 1336 Records. The announcement is accompanied by the release of new single Radiance. The song can be heard below. The album’s artwork and track listing are also below.

Odadjian comments: “This album is the culmination of years of creative exploration. With Seven Hours After Violet I wanted to return to my roots in heavy music but also bring something entirely new to the table. Radiance and its precursor, Paradise, are but a small glimpse of the intensity, musical diversity and emotion that run through this album.”

He finishes: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear it in full and to bring these songs to life on stage at our first live performance at Mayhem Fest.”

Seven Hours After Violet were unveiled and released their debut single Paradise in June. Joining Odadjian (again on bass) in the lineup are Taylor Barber (vocals), Morgoth (guitars, production), Alejandro Aranda (guitars) and Josh Johnson (drums).

The band will make their live debut at the Mayhem festival in San Bernardino, California, on October 12. Also playing the event will be Bad Omens, Parkway Drive, Architects, Jinjer and more. Tickets are now available.

System of A Down played a co-headline show with fellow nu metal-era stars Deftones over the weekend in San Francisco over the weekend. The band currently have no future live dates planned.

System Of A Down formed in 1994 and initially split in 2006. The band returned from inactivity in 2011 but have released only two songs since, 2020’s Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz. Despite intense fan interest in a new album, the band do not seem to be making progress with one.

SEVEN HOURS AFTER VIOLET - Radiance (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Sumerian/1336)

Seven Hours After Violet track listing:

1. Paradise

2. Alive

3. Sunrise

4. Go!

5. Float

6. Glink

7. Cry....

8. Abandon

9. Radiance

10. Gloom

11. Feel