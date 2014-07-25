Sepultura reveal live pack details

Sepultura will release a live package in September featuring last year's show in Rio De Janeiro.

Sepultura And Les Tambours du Bronx: Metal Veins - Alive At Rock In Rio is released on CD, DVD and Blu-ray on Monday, September 15.

The gig saw Sepultura joined by French industrial percussion group Les Tambours Du Bronx – notorious for beating 225-litre barrels with bats and axe handles.

It was recorded from the band’s main stage appearance at the Rock In Rio festival in 2013. It includes performances of Refuse/Resist, Territory and Roots Bloody Roots.

In total, the release features 13 tracks, including a cover version of The Prodigy’s Firestarter.

The DVD and Blu-ray include an exclusive documentary of behind-the-scenes preparation with interviews, rehearsal and soundcheck footage and clips of the band just seconds before they hit the stage.

Metal Veins - Alive At Rock In Rio tracklist