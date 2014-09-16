Sepultura drop Rio live DVD clip

Sepultura have released their performance of Roots Bloody Roots from their latest live DVD.

Sepultura And Les Tambours du Bronx: Metal Veins – Alive At Rock In Rio features an hour-long set, with the band joined on stage by the French industrial percussion group.

And to mark its release, the band have launched a video of the track Roots Bloody Roots. Watch it below.

Frontman Derrick Green says Sepultura had natural chemistry with Les Tambours du Bronx when they first met and quickly realised it would be good to record with the percussion outfit.

He tells Metal Riot: “We met them at a festival years ago. We were blown away by their energy and the power. We felt a camaraderie with them and thought it would be cool to do something with them in the future.”

Green recently shot down claims by Max Cavalera that the band’s 2013 album The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart would be their last.

He described the claims as soap opera rumours made by the former Sepultura mainman who left the band in 1996.

Tracklist