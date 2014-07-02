Sepultura singer shoots down Cavalera claims

Sepultura frontman Derrick Green has blasted claims made by Max Cavalera that the band won’t be recording any more studio albums.

Green vowed the band will continue to release records as he compared former main man Cavalera’s claims to high school level gossip.

Cavalera told Hard Rock Haven he’d “heard a rumour” that Sepultura’s 2013 album The Mediator Between Head And Hands Must Be The Heart would be their last.

Green tells TotalRock: “It’s absolutely ridiculous. All this stuff is ridiculous. If people really wanna know what’s happening, then they can easily ask us, and we’ve never come to that conclusion at all.

“We definitely wanna have another album, for sure. For us, we play all the time – many, many different places and we try to do as much as possible with our music and show that on stage. Not be so much in the media talking about other people and other bands and things like that.

“I passed that in high school, like a long time ago. You get face to face and fucking speak to us. But other than that, it’s just bullshit.”

Green says the band prefer to do their talking through their music as he tried to distance himself from the ‘soap opera’.

He adds: “What becomes frustrating is just going through the same thing over and again, but it’s, again, a lot of stuff that’s just not true. Like I said, focus on the music. People love the soap operas and to play up to the roles. Not us. Like I said, we love to play and I think you can really see that from the energy on stage and from the power of the last album and the albums before that.”

Sepultura founding member Max Cavalera left the band in 1996 following the death of his stepson Dana Wells in a car crash.

Derrick Green talks Sepultura’s future