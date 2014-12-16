Septicflesh hire drummer Krimh

Septicflesh have confirmed the arrival of former Decapitated and Behemoth drummer Kerim ‘Krimh’ Lechner.

He’s replaced Fotis Benardo, who left following the launch of the Greek outfit’s ninth album Titan.

Krimh says: “I feel very honoured to join such a great band, which has been one of my favourites for years. Septicflesh’s music is outstanding and unique – it’s melodic and heavy, but with groove. Exactly how I like it!

“I can’t wait to start a new chapter. See you on the road.”

The band recently said of Titan: “We worked hard to bring you the ultimate death metal soundtrack to your darkest dreams. We had the chance to work for the first time with a full children’s choir besides the regular adult choir – that helped us dive deeper into darker cinematic atmospheres. We have achieved a new level of extreme emotions.”