Sennheiser has slashed prices on some of its best-selling in-ear and on-ear Bluetooth headphones

Did you miss out on the Black Friday sales and worry you’ll have to wait another year to get your hands on a proper bargain? Or are you looking for a gift for that special head banger in your life? A set of ace Bluetooth headphones might be right up your/their street.

Even better, these top offerings from Sennheiser are the real deal. Many of the models currently on sale come with top ratings from those in the know.

Bluetooth technology has come on in leaps and bounds in recent years and models like the Momentum range combine the best drivers with award-winning design credentials, delivering the best in both comfort and portability.

The over-ear models on sale here - from Sennheiser's celebrated HD range - also add noise reduction into the equation. If you’re in the business of concealing your guiltier musical choices from your fellow commuters and cohabitees, you absolutely have that option, with Sennheiser’s NoiseGard tech. Not so coy (and rightly so)? There are bonus savings to be made on earlier models without NoiseGard too.

Christmas is just around the corner and any of the headphones below would make a great last minute gift idea or a cheeky early present to yourself.

Sennheiser HD 4.40BT: was £129.99 | now £69.99 | save £60

These closed-back, over-ear headphones may be plain but they boast all the grunt of much more expensive models with their proprietary Sennheiser drivers, Near Field Communication (NFC) tech for no-nonsense pairing and stupendously long battery life (25h +).View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC: £179.99 | now £99.99 | save £80

The HD 4.50BTNCs comprise all of the best qualities of its older sibling, the 4.40BT, plus increased isolation thanks to Sennheiser’s patented NoiseGard. The saving on these highly rated cans is killer, so these are certainly worth a look.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free: £169.99 | £69.99 | save £100

Reviewers have waxed lyrical about the value offered by the Momentum in-ear headphones family, in terms of sonic clarity and fuss-free design – WhatHiFi says they're “among the best wireless headphones you can currently buy”. At this heavily reduced price, they’re even more of a steal.View Deal

Sennheiser CX 6.00BT: was £89.99 | now £59.99 | save £30

These in-ear 'phones boast a super light body, making them a great companion for runners and gym bunnies. They may have ‘less under the bonnet’ in circuitry terms, but with intuitive controls and long battery life , they’re no slackers.View Deal

