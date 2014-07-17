Se Delan premiere Chasing Changes

Se Delan have launched a video for their track Chasing Changes, from debut album The Fall.

The duo is the brainchild of Crippled Black Phoenix mainman Justin Greaves, alongside Swedish vocalist Belinda Kordic of Killing Mood fame.

The Fall is described as distinct from Greaves’ previous work, featuring “uplifting soundscapes complemented by spacious moments of heaviness.” Prog called it “an ambient feast of ideas.”

The vide stars Irish acts Bill Clarke, who, say the band, was their first and only choice for the role.

The Fall tracklist