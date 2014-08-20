Schnauser chop out album teaser

Schnauser have created a video in the style of cult dark comedy show The League Of Gentleman to promote upcoming album Protein For Everyone.

Their story is set in a “brave new world where you can sell parts of your anatomy to be processed into cheap tasty meat for easy cash.” And the band say they’ve blended “pop sensibility and earworm melodies” with “inappropriate glockenspiel and fuzz bass” for the work.

Protein For Everyone is released on September 29 via Esoteric Antenna. The Bristol outfit are nominated in the Limelight category of this year’s Progressive Music Awards.

