Schenker’s Temple release Communion video

Michael Schenker’s Temple Of Rock have released a video for their track Communion.

It features on the band’s latest album Spirit On A Mission, which was released earlier this year. They’ll head out on an European tour next month, which includes 10 UK dates, before setting sail from Miami on the Axes And Anchors Cruise.

Last month, Temple Of Rock filmed their show in Madrid for a DVD release next year.

Schenker said: “We chose Madrid because of the immense support we’ve received there in the past.

“The crowds have always been very special to me – their passion is second to none, and we hope to capture the energy and excitement of the audience and the band.”